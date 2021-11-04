The Simpsons Take On True Crime In A New 2-Part Episode

D'oh yaaahhh! "The Simpsons" is getting ready to air a two-part episode that will be a spoof of the Coen Brothers' classic "Fargo" and other crime-themed black comedies.

"A cold, cold wind is blowing into Springfield," reads a November 2 tweet from "The Simpsons" Twitter account. "Ned and Homer find themselves in the middle of a gosh-darn storm in the first half of 'A Serious Flanders' — a two-episode event starting this Sunday."

Executive producer Matt Selman spoke to Variety about what to expect from "A Serious Flanders," which features some serious guest stars. "Succession" actor Brian Cox will be lending his voice to the Fox animated series, along with Cristin Milioti ("Fargo"), Timothy Olyphant ("Deadwood"), and Chris O'Dowd ("Get Shorty").

"It's all the tricks of the trade, for a semi-pretentious but also very cool kind of story," Selman explained. "We have scenes that build tension or make fun of the idea of building tension." He went on to discuss exactly what types of scenes those might be.