Small Details You Missed In The Hawkeye Trailer

Marvel Studios fans were given quite the surprise on September 13 when the first trailer for "Hawkeye" dropped. The new MCU series marks the fourth live-action show from Disney+, following "WandaVision," "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," and "Loki." Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is also the only original Avenger to be given their own spin-off series, likely meaning a solo flick for the character won't be coming.

The new trailer proves that "Hawkeye" will be a fun, exhilarating watch set during Christmas time in New York City. We get to see what Clint has been up to since the events of "Avengers: Endgame," and it looks like things haven't slowed down for him one bit. Alongside Renner, Hailee Steinfeld is at the trailer's center, portraying Kate Bishop from the comics. Vera Farmiga is also briefly featured, who will be playing Kate's mother.

As with every Marvel Studios trailer ever released, there are tons of hidden details hidden in the teaser that are easily missed. We've broken down the whole thing, so you don't have to, and dissected each frame to find easter eggs and subtle nods to former MCU properties.