Taika Waititi To Direct Adaptation Of Classic Comic The Incal

Taika Waititi is a busy man. At the time of this writing, the director is currently hard at work on "Thor: Love and Thunder," which will see him return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to give everyone's favorite hammer-wielding Norse god another fantastical outing. However, the New Zealander hasn't forgotten about his low-key comedic roots either, as he's also helming "Next Goal Wins," an underdog sports comedy about the American Samoan soccer team trying to compete at the Fifa World Cup. Who knows what's happening with his long-delayed live-action "Akira" remake, but as far as we know, it's still a work in progress. Similarly, he's supposedly directing a "Star Wars" film, but it remains to be seen when he'll get around to that.

With so many projects on the horizon, no one would blame Waititi for wanting to chill out and enjoy the fruits of his labor for a while, but where's the fun in that? It already seems that he's lining up his next feature to be an adaptation of the cult classic comic book "The Incal," according to The Hollywood Reporter. If everything presses forward according to plan, the movie will see him return to the comic book realm for another sweeping space opera. Just don't expect this one to be like his contributions to the MCU; "The Incal" is a very different beast.