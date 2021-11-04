The Devastating Death Of Sons Of Anarchy Star William Lucking

Actor William Lucking, best known for his run on the FX series "Sons of Anarchy" as grizzled biker and tough guy Piney Winston, has died at the age of 80. His death was announced on November 2 by friend and actor Stephen Macht, who posted an obituary written by Lucking's wife on Facebook.

"Bill truly was a 'lion,' and his memory will always be a blessing!" the obit reads. "William often played toughs and strongmen, in his actual life he was an elegant man with a brilliant intellect who loved to argue about politics and current affairs, discuss philosophy and physics, and assert fine-pointed opinions about art and poetry. He was a giant of a man with the soul of a poet, one who 'contained ... a tension of sorts within his being ... like a boulder teetering on a hill ... or a balloon expanding towards its extreme,' as one friend put it."

Lucking, a Michigan native, reportedly died at his home in Las Vegas on October 18. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sigrid Insull Lucking — who is described as having "many fine adventures" with him — and his two daughters, Marjet Lucking and Juliana Ryan, as well as his two granddaughters, Quinlan and Lilian. While "Sons of Anarchy" was no doubt Lucking's most widely recognized role, he had a long career, which included a litany of appearances in both movies and on television.