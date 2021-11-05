Watch A Nightmarish New Trailer For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
Whereas the past series of "Resident Evil" films starring Milla Jovovich takes place in a continuity separate from its namesake video game franchise, upcoming reboot "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" is an adaption of material taken directly from the first two "Resident Evil" games. Its adherence to its source material was recently detailed in a featurette in which writer and director Johannes Roberts describes it as "a very faithful adaptation," before highlighting moments from the first two releases in the video game series that were more-or-less faithfully recreated for this latest film.
That featurette is but one of a number of teasers and trailers released in the lead-up to the November 2021 premiere of "Welcome to Racoon City." Another recent video, for example, spotlights Kaya Scodelario as "Resident Evil 2" protagonist Claire Redfield. Now, with the film's theatrical release just weeks away, distributor Sony Pictures Entertainment shared to its YouTube account what it's calling the film's "Nightmare Trailer," centered on some of the horrors audiences can expect upon the film's theatrical debut.
Introducing the many zombies of Raccoon City
The opening moments of this latest "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" trailer take place in the Raccoon City Orphanage, which is a location featured in the 2019 "Resident Evil 2" remake. There, a young girl that appears to be Sherry Birkin (Holly de Barros) cautiously navigates a dark room as horrific creatures watch her from hiding spots nearby. She ends up uncovering one of them and asking for its name just as the trailer intersperses a series of quick-cut monster attacks, before jumping to the Spencer Mansion location of the first "Resident Evil" game.
Voiceover from Claire Redfield then explains that the villainous Umbrella Corporation has been experimenting on the residents of Raccoon City since their childhood over footage of various kinds of zombies, both alone and in large groups. One shot in the video's latter half appears to be of Dr. William Birkin (Neal McDonough), identifiable by a single monstrous arm. Also amidst the various kinds of zombies that appear throughout the trailer — some of which seem to be inventions new to the film — is a Licker, which is a fast, ceiling-dwelling zombie first introduced to players in the halls of the Raccoon City Police Department in "Resident Evil 2."
"Resident Evil" fans new and old can witness these and other frights for themselves when "Welcome to Raccoon City" premieres in theaters on November 24.