Watch A Nightmarish New Trailer For Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

The opening moments of this latest "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" trailer take place in the Raccoon City Orphanage, which is a location featured in the 2019 "Resident Evil 2" remake. There, a young girl that appears to be Sherry Birkin (Holly de Barros) cautiously navigates a dark room as horrific creatures watch her from hiding spots nearby. She ends up uncovering one of them and asking for its name just as the trailer intersperses a series of quick-cut monster attacks, before jumping to the Spencer Mansion location of the first "Resident Evil" game.

Voiceover from Claire Redfield then explains that the villainous Umbrella Corporation has been experimenting on the residents of Raccoon City since their childhood over footage of various kinds of zombies, both alone and in large groups. One shot in the video's latter half appears to be of Dr. William Birkin (Neal McDonough), identifiable by a single monstrous arm. Also amidst the various kinds of zombies that appear throughout the trailer — some of which seem to be inventions new to the film — is a Licker, which is a fast, ceiling-dwelling zombie first introduced to players in the halls of the Raccoon City Police Department in "Resident Evil 2."

"Resident Evil" fans new and old can witness these and other frights for themselves when "Welcome to Raccoon City" premieres in theaters on November 24.