A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette Introduces Us To Claire Redfield

She's an icon of "Resident: Evil" lore and an expert in undead eradication. Now, performer Kaya Scodelario is set to bring her to life in the upcoming videogame-to-film adaptation, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Her name is Claire Redfield, and according to another brand new featurette (following last week's release), she's one of the toughest characters in this brand new gorefest.

Directed by Johannes Roberts, "Welcome to Raccoon City" is the seventh film based on the survival horror franchise and looks to be going back to the blood-soaked source material it spawns from. Joining Scodelario in the bullet-rationing fun is Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robert Amell as Claire's brother Chris, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin. For fans of the franchise, that's like listing the Avengers of survival horror videogame history. The only question is just where Claire fits into this familiarly frightening horror story.

In the featurette, Roberts explains that Claire is a former resident of Raccoon City who fled after feeling "there was something very wrong there." What draws her back is a call to action, and uncovering the conspiracy surrounding the mega business known as the Umbrella Cooperation. From there, she learns that the all-powerful business entity is messing around with science in ways they really shouldn't, leading to armies of undead running amok and blood-curdling demon dogs that won't be told "sit."