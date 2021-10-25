A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette Introduces Us To Claire Redfield
She's an icon of "Resident: Evil" lore and an expert in undead eradication. Now, performer Kaya Scodelario is set to bring her to life in the upcoming videogame-to-film adaptation, "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City." Her name is Claire Redfield, and according to another brand new featurette (following last week's release), she's one of the toughest characters in this brand new gorefest.
Directed by Johannes Roberts, "Welcome to Raccoon City" is the seventh film based on the survival horror franchise and looks to be going back to the blood-soaked source material it spawns from. Joining Scodelario in the bullet-rationing fun is Hannah John-Kamen as Jill Valentine, Robert Amell as Claire's brother Chris, Tom Hopper as Albert Wesker, and Neal McDonough as William Birkin. For fans of the franchise, that's like listing the Avengers of survival horror videogame history. The only question is just where Claire fits into this familiarly frightening horror story.
In the featurette, Roberts explains that Claire is a former resident of Raccoon City who fled after feeling "there was something very wrong there." What draws her back is a call to action, and uncovering the conspiracy surrounding the mega business known as the Umbrella Cooperation. From there, she learns that the all-powerful business entity is messing around with science in ways they really shouldn't, leading to armies of undead running amok and blood-curdling demon dogs that won't be told "sit."
Claire isn't just here to shoot guns in new horrifying featurette
Speaking about her character, Scodelario describes Claire as a "very rounded character with her own story. She isn't just there to shoot guns." The former "Maze Runner" and "Skins" star also expressed her close connection with Claire saying, "I love how rebellious she is. She's an absolute bad ass." Thankfully, it sounds like her key character traits haven't been lost in this new venture to the big screen.
It makes sense, really, given just how much source material the film has to take from. Claire Redfield has been gunning down the undead since her debut appearance in "Resident Evil 2" in 1998. Since then, she's made seven appearances in the main series of games and, in the previous film franchise, she was initially brought to the big screen by Ali Larter. We can see just how tough she is when the road opens up for "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" November 24.