A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette Teases A Faithful Adaptation
Fans of the "Resident Evil" video games have certainly been well-fed over the years. In addition to a plethora of games, audiences have also been treated to six live-action movies in addition to an anime series that came out earlier in 2021. It seems as though the fanbase is still hungry for more, seeing how the movie series is about to receive a reboot in the form of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," set to be released on November 24 exclusively in theaters.
The movie appears to take inspiration from the first "Resident Evil" video game, serving as an origin story to iconic characters as well as the dastardly Umbrella Corporation, which is responsible for the evil that descends in the titular town. It's pure horror through and through, and it looks like the makers behind the upcoming movie were hardcore fans of the original games, too. A new featurette goes into detail showcasing how dedicated the team was to get the feel and atmosphere of the movie right.
Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City might as well be a shot-for-shot remake
"Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" gets into the origins of gamers' favorite characters, including Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario), Jill Valentine (Hannah John-Kamen), and Leon S. Kennedy (Avan Jogia), to name a few. However, they won't be the only familiar things you'll see in a theater on November 24. As the newest featurette shows, the team behind the movie went to painstaking lengths to capture the essence of the game down to the last detail.
In fact, as you watch footage from the movie, you're bound to get déjà vu as the mansion and the police station featured prominently throughout the games are made to almost the exact specifications. It's almost as if they took all of the cut scenes from the game and turned them into a live-action blood-fest.
But it's not just buildings that have received a proper translation. The monsters from the game, from zombie humans to zombie dogs, will also make appearances and are bound to give gamers flashbacks of trying to get past them on the PlayStation.