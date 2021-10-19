A New Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City Featurette Teases A Faithful Adaptation

Fans of the "Resident Evil" video games have certainly been well-fed over the years. In addition to a plethora of games, audiences have also been treated to six live-action movies in addition to an anime series that came out earlier in 2021. It seems as though the fanbase is still hungry for more, seeing how the movie series is about to receive a reboot in the form of "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City," set to be released on November 24 exclusively in theaters.

The movie appears to take inspiration from the first "Resident Evil" video game, serving as an origin story to iconic characters as well as the dastardly Umbrella Corporation, which is responsible for the evil that descends in the titular town. It's pure horror through and through, and it looks like the makers behind the upcoming movie were hardcore fans of the original games, too. A new featurette goes into detail showcasing how dedicated the team was to get the feel and atmosphere of the movie right.