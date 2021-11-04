This New Scream Featurette Will Give You Serious Chills

On January 14, 2022 horror fans will be welcomed back to Woodsboro when "Scream," the fifth film in the iconic slasher franchise, hits theaters. The movie comes from directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of "Ready or Not" and "V/H/S" fame and promises to hit some familiar notes while taking the franchise in a bold new direction. Now, Paramount Pictures has dropped a new featurette that gives viewers an in-depth preview of what's in store.

"Scream" sees the franchise's core trio — Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley — reunite when another spate of brutal murders takes over the town of Woodboro 25 years after Sidney and her friends were first stalked by Ghostface. They team up with a new cast of young people, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding, to determine exactly who is committing these copycat crimes and how to stop them.

While that setup is a familiar one for the series, if there's one thing to be gleaned from this latest featurette, it's that viewers should prepare to be surprised when it comes to "Scream."