This New Scream Featurette Will Give You Serious Chills
On January 14, 2022 horror fans will be welcomed back to Woodsboro when "Scream," the fifth film in the iconic slasher franchise, hits theaters. The movie comes from directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of "Ready or Not" and "V/H/S" fame and promises to hit some familiar notes while taking the franchise in a bold new direction. Now, Paramount Pictures has dropped a new featurette that gives viewers an in-depth preview of what's in store.
"Scream" sees the franchise's core trio — Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, and David Arquette as Dewey Riley — reunite when another spate of brutal murders takes over the town of Woodboro 25 years after Sidney and her friends were first stalked by Ghostface. They team up with a new cast of young people, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Mason Gooding, to determine exactly who is committing these copycat crimes and how to stop them.
While that setup is a familiar one for the series, if there's one thing to be gleaned from this latest featurette, it's that viewers should prepare to be surprised when it comes to "Scream."
The new Scream featurette encourages fans to expect the unexpected
"Ghostface is back and he's scary as ever," says Courteney Cox at the beginning of the latest "Scream" featurette. Based on the collection of clips that are interspersed with the behind-the-scenes interviews, that appears to be the case.
The featurette lays out the basics of the story this time around. Young Woodsboro resident Sam (Barrera) is being targeted by someone who has taken on the Ghostface moniker who, as they tell her during one of the franchise's signature menacing phone calls, "knows your little secret." Sam seeks the help of Dewey (Arquette), who in turn brings Gale (Cox) and Sidney (Campbell) back into the fold. As executive producer (and writer of the original "Scream") Kevin Williamson says, "We have this special story to tell that connects the legacy cast members with a new cast into the world in Woodsboro."
According to the cast, that new story is not merely going to be a retread of previous entries. "I don't think it's exactly what people are expecting," says Jack Quaid, who plays a character named Richie. Cox, meanwhile, promises, "There's things that happen in this that are kind of shocking. I still can't believe it."
You'll be able to find out exactly where "Scream" takes this storied franchise when the film hits theaters on January 14, 2022.