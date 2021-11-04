The Bizarre Way Mark Ruffalo Found Out He Was Cast In The Avengers

Scoring a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can be a life-changing moment for an actor, but there are some roles that are more nerve-wracking than others. Take the Hulk, for instance. The role's dual nature means that portraying the MCU's angry, green giant requires the actor to play two extremely different roles — the perpetually exasperated genius known as Bruce Banner, and the child-like force of nature that is the Hulk. What's more, there's plenty of precedent to compare the performance with. By the time Mark Ruffalo took on the role in 2012's "The Avengers," the character had already appeared in the MCU in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk," in which Edward Norton played the part, and in Ang Lee's pre-MCU movie "Hulk," starring Eric Bana.

By now, of course, it's hard to imagine anyone but Ruffalo playing the MCU version of the Hulk. However, there was a time when he was the guy from "Zodiac" and "Shutter Island," still waiting to hear whether he got that big role in "The Avengers." It was, no doubt, a strange time for the actor — and now, Ruffalo has revealed the bizarre way he found out he was cast in "The Avengers."