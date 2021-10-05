It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Season 15 Just Hit A Major Production Milestone

When looking at the longest-running comedies ever, you see a plethora of animated titles enter the conversation. "The Simpsons" may be the granddaddy of them all, but "Family Guy," "South Park," and "Bob's Burgers" aren't far behind. It makes sense these cartoons would stand the test of time. With voice actors, there's not as much reliance on performers being available for most of the year to act in all of the episodes. Plus, there's that whole pesky aging aspect of the equation. Then again, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has always been the oddball out when it comes to television.

The raunchy, profane show is about to enter Season 15, and just as fans of the show would want, the gang hasn't changed a bit. They're all still terrible in their own unique ways, and wherever there are narcissists, alcoholics, and whatever Frank Reynolds is, plentiful jokes are bound to follow. It's been a while since we've had new adventures with the gang, but the wait won't be much longer.