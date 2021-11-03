Courtney Love Has Some Surprising Remarks About Succession's Use Of A Classic Nirvana Song

On this week's episode of HBO's "Succession," which is titled "The Disruption," things got ugly — or, at least, uglier than things involving the Roy siblings usually are. With the Waystar-Royco corporation still dealing with the fallout from its ongoing sexual harassment scandal, ousted CEO Logan Roy (Brian Cox) recently promoted his daughter Siobhan (Sarah Snook) to President of Domestic Operations. However, during her inaugural town hall event, Shiv's jealous brother Kendall (Jeremy Strong) — who publicly accused his father of covering the scandal up at the end of "Succession" Season 2 — disrupts the proceedings by blaring a Nirvana song over the company loudspeakers.

The song of choice was none other than Nirvana's controversial 1993 offering, "Rape Me," and its use was Kendall's not-so-subtle way of reminding everyone why Shiv was given the job. As the only "clean" member of the Roy family, she's supposed to help rehabilitate the company's public image.

It's a shocking, eyebrow-raising moment, but it might also cause some confusion amongst fans of the iconic Seattle grunge band, who may be surprised to learn that the song was allowed to be used that way in the show. However, Courtney Love, Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's widow, was quick to share her take on the scene.