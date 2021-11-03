The PAW Patrol Movie Is Officially Getting A Sequel
It looks like Chase is back on the case, with Spin Master Corp. and Nickelodeon Movies announcing another "PAW Patrol" movie in the works for 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Distribution will once again be handled by Paramount Pictures.
"We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world," said Spin Master president Jennifer Dodge in a statement.
"PAW Patrol: The Movie" was one of the most surprising successes of 2021 so far. It not only defied box office expectations when it opened in the top spot in August, but also proved to be a major hit with critics and viewers. The film landed a 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even more impressive 97% audience score. Here's who will be returning to make the sequel, as well as what other plans Nickelodeon and Spin Master have up their sleeves for this budding property.
Sequel to focus on meteor crash landing on Earth
"PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie" is expected to hit theaters in October 2023, with a story premised on a meteorite crash-landing on Earth. That's not the only thing that Nickelodeon and Spin Master have in the works, though. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a TV spin-off has also been greenlit.
"Just as the first movie's success in theaters and streaming confirmed PAW Patrol's status and power as a top, globally loved franchise, this second theatrical release paired with the property's very first television spin-off will mark another major step in creating a universe of characters and stories to reach even more fans everywhere," said Nickelodeon CEO Brain Robbins.
Longtime animation director Cal Brunker will reportedly return to direct "The Mighty Movie. "For Skye, the smallest member of the team, her new powers are a dream come true," the official description reads, "but things take a turn for the worse when the pups' arch-rival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with a mad scientist to steal the superpowers for the two villains."
With two projects on the horizon, it seems like "PAW Patrol" is poised to become the next reliable cinematic universe.