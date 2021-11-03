The PAW Patrol Movie Is Officially Getting A Sequel

It looks like Chase is back on the case, with Spin Master Corp. and Nickelodeon Movies announcing another "PAW Patrol" movie in the works for 2023 (via The Hollywood Reporter). Distribution will once again be handled by Paramount Pictures.

"We loved telling a deeper PAW Patrol story on a bigger canvas and are pleased that the movie connected so strongly with kids and families around the world," said Spin Master president Jennifer Dodge in a statement.

"PAW Patrol: The Movie" was one of the most surprising successes of 2021 so far. It not only defied box office expectations when it opened in the top spot in August, but also proved to be a major hit with critics and viewers. The film landed a 79% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, and an even more impressive 97% audience score. Here's who will be returning to make the sequel, as well as what other plans Nickelodeon and Spin Master have up their sleeves for this budding property.