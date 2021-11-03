How Much Money Did Squid Game's Creator Really Make From Netflix?

Unfortunately for "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk, there was no clause or requirement in his contract with Netflix that would have paid him extra if the series performed well, the Guardian reports.

"It's not like Netflix is paying me a bonus," Dong-hyuk told the outlet. "Netflix paid me according to the original contract." It's unclear exactly what Dong-hyuk made exactly, only that it likely should have been a lot more on account of all the stress he went through writing and directing "Squid Game."

"It was physically, mentally and emotionally draining," Dong-hyuk said. "I kept having new ideas and revising the episodes as we were filming so the amount of work multiplied." According to Dong-hyuk, his inspiration for "Squid Game" came from his own personal experiences with his family during the 2008-2009 global financial crisis. "I was very financially straitened because my mother retired from the company she was working for," Dong-hyuk remembered. "There was a film I was working on but we failed to get finance. So I couldn't work for about a year. We had to take out loans — my mother, myself and my grandmother."

Netflix is still streaming "Squid Game" on all of its international platforms.