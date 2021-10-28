Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Has A Hilarious Response To Lebron James' Critique Of The Show

In a post-game press conference, Lebron James chatted with his teammate Anthony Davis about the "Squid Game" finale, as captured by reporter Kyle Goon. James says he didn't "like the ending," saying Gi-hun should have been content with his massive winnings and left the game behind him. "It's like get on the f***ing flight, bro, go see your daughter," James told Davis.

His opinion is certainly not an unpopular one among fans — but it is with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In an interview with The Guardian, journalist Stuart Jeffries brings up James' comments to Dong-hyuk, who laughs and says, "Have you seen Space Jam 2?"

The "Space Jam" sequel was critically panned, making Dong-hyuk's words a hilarious zinger. The director had some more words for the Los Angeles Laker, too, saying, "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending'" (via The Guardian).

It's clear Dong-hyuk is very committed to the ending he chose for "Squid Game." That said, we can only imagine even more divisive fan opinions will arise when we (hopefully) get a Season 2.