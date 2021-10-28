Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk Has A Hilarious Response To Lebron James' Critique Of The Show
"Squid Game" is without a doubt one of the biggest shows of the year. Officially Netflix's most popular debut ever (via Forbes), the South Korean psychological thriller has left audiences heartbroken, horrified, and never looking at children's playground games ever again.
The show's final episode left us wondering what will happen next. While no second season has been officially announced by Netflix, it's clear that Gi-hun's (Lee Jung-jae) relationship with the squid game is not over. However, like any series as popular as "Squid Game," fans are divided on its conclusion, with many thinking Gi-hun should have ignored that ominous phone call and gotten onto the plane to visit his daughter in America.
It's not just your Twitter feed and group chats where that debate is happening. Some big celebrities are weighing in, including NBA legend Lebron James. In a post-game press conference, the basketball star shared his thoughts on "Squid Game's" ending — and its creator Hwang Dong-hyuk had a cheeky response of his own.
Hwang Dong-hyuk clapped back at Lebron James' criticisms
In a post-game press conference, Lebron James chatted with his teammate Anthony Davis about the "Squid Game" finale, as captured by reporter Kyle Goon. James says he didn't "like the ending," saying Gi-hun should have been content with his massive winnings and left the game behind him. "It's like get on the f***ing flight, bro, go see your daughter," James told Davis.
His opinion is certainly not an unpopular one among fans — but it is with series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk. In an interview with The Guardian, journalist Stuart Jeffries brings up James' comments to Dong-hyuk, who laughs and says, "Have you seen Space Jam 2?"
The "Space Jam" sequel was critically panned, making Dong-hyuk's words a hilarious zinger. The director had some more words for the Los Angeles Laker, too, saying, "LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending'" (via The Guardian).
It's clear Dong-hyuk is very committed to the ending he chose for "Squid Game." That said, we can only imagine even more divisive fan opinions will arise when we (hopefully) get a Season 2.