Here's An Intense New Clip From The First Episode Of Dexter: New Blood

The new clip was released on the CBS late-night show "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," alongside Colbert's interview with "Dexter: New Blood" star Michael C. Hall (via YouTube). The clip, also uploaded to the DexterDailyCom Instagram account, gives viewers an extended look at the first scene in which Dexter comes face to face with his long-lost son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). In the finale of the original series, Dexter abandons Harrison, leaving the young boy to chart a new life in Argentina with his adoptive mother, Hannah McKay (Yvonne Strahovski).

Fans got an abbreviated look at this same scene in the first trailer for the reboot, released in September. While that trailer appears to show Dexter immediately acknowledging his son, this clip puts a slightly different twist on the long-awaited reunion. In his first words in the clip, Dexter tells his child, "I'm sorry I'm not the guy you're looking for." He then directs Harrison to a nearby shelter and assures him that he won't report him for breaking into his home before handing him some money for a bus ride out of town. Dexter then adds, "I hope you find whoever you're looking for." Harrison appears heartbroken, but the clip ends before he can respond.

"Dexter: New Blood" premieres on Showtime on Sunday, November 7.