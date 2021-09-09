The Full-Length Dexter: New Blood Trailer Ramps Up The Creepiness

The trailer begins by showing Dexter's new life in the town of Iron Lake. He's living under a new name, James "Jim" Lindsay, and he's in a relationship with the local police chief. Additionally, he works at a hardware store. But Dexter is still the old Dexter, too. As he says via his signature narration, he's a wolf among sheep.

Sure enough, a problem arises. A serial killer has been preying on local children, and Dexter's old impulses are awakened. As he sharpens his butcher knife to prepare for the hunt, we get a glimpse of his deceased sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter). She dies in the final season of the show's first run, and now she appears to Dexter in the form of a vision. As their father did before her, Debra tries to warn Dexter against indulging his worst impulses.

Several quick shots follow, showing Dexter on the hunt. "It's a scary world out there. Monsters walk among us," Dexter narrates. "I might be a monster, but I'm an evolving monster." The trailer ends with one more surprise. Dexter gets a visit from a teenager who knows his true identity. It turns out to be Harrison, the son he had with Rita.

There's a lot packed into the nearly three-minute trailer — and a lot riding on the revival. Luckily, we won't have to wait too long to see if "Dexter: New Blood" redeems the previous series finale since it premieres on Showtime on November 7.