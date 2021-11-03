Chicago Fire Taps Agents Of SHIELD Star To Fill Some Big Shoes

"Chicago Fire" is the oldest part of NBC's ever-evolving "One Chicago" universe, and as such, it has gone through plenty of casting changes over its 10 seasons. However, nothing could have prepared fans for the most recent actor departure, when a long-standing cornerstone of Firehouse 51 left for greener and presumably less fiery pastures. "Chicago Fire" original Jesse Spencer has left the show, and fans aren't exactly happy about the somewhat abrupt and low-key exit of his character, Matthew Casey.

Though the rather underwhelming departure might make it seem like Spencer might come back at some point, the actor — who played Dr. Chase in "House" for a good eight seasons before "Chicago Fire" — has already told TV Line that he's done ... at least for a while. "It was a difficult decision because I've loved the show from the start, but there are other things that I would like to do in the future, and there's some family that I need to take care of, and 18 years is a long time," Spencer said.

Fortunately, "Chicago Fire" isn't about to skimp on star power when it comes to filling the gaping, Matt Casey-shaped hole Spencer's departure leaves. In fact, the show has reportedly already tapped an "Agents of SHIELD" star to step in.