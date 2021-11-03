Park Seo Joon Finishes Work On The Marvels

Actor Park Seo Joon, whom you might remember from his roles in the Netflix drama "Itaewon Class" and the black comedy thriller "Parasite," has reportedly returned to his home country of South Korea after finishing his part in the production of "The Marvels," according to AllKPop.

The actor's role in the MCU movie is still being kept pretty tightly under the wraps, so until more information about the movie surfaces, there's no telling whether he'll play a S.W.O.R.D. agent, an alien, a friend of one of the Marvels, or even a supervillain. All that's known at the moment is that he left for Los Angeles on September 3, after which his agency released a statement about the actor's activities (via AllKPop). "It's true that Park Seo Joon departed for Los Angeles earlier this afternoon after confirming his casting in the new Marvel Studios film," the statement read. "First, we would like to sincerely thank those of you who have shown great interest in Park Seo Joon's new challenge. We know very well that you are all very curious about what production he will star in, what his character will be, where he will film, for how long, and more. However, we will not publicize more specific details until a later time. We now ask that you cheer on Park Seo Joon so that he can wrap up his filming successfully and return safely."

As such, it looks like the details of the actor's involvement in the movie will still remain a mystery for some time ... but the length of his two-month trip does indicate that his role will be significantly more robust than a simple, quick cameo.