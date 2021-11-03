Park Seo Joon Finishes Work On The Marvels
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has so many movies under its belt by now that comic book-style team-ups are not just possible — they're outright expected. Even outside the big team-up movies like the "Avengers" ones, films like "Captain America: Civil War," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" are happy to feature characters that hail from other corners of the MCU.
Even knowing this, director Nia DaCosta's upcoming "The Marvels" is a particularly exciting entry in the mega-franchise. While it's ostensibly a sequel to 2019's "Captain Marvel," the 2022 movie seems to be more of a team-up, since it features no less than three different characters whose superhero names bear some variation of the "Marvel" theme. Apart from Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), the movie will feature Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau, who was introduced in the Disney+ show "WandaVision." It will also mark the big screen debut of Iman Vellani's Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan.
Of course, the movie will also feature other, exciting stars, like the Korean actor Park Seo Joon ... and it looks like he just wrapped up his part of filming "The Marvels."
The actor has returned to South Korea after filming The Marvels
Actor Park Seo Joon, whom you might remember from his roles in the Netflix drama "Itaewon Class" and the black comedy thriller "Parasite," has reportedly returned to his home country of South Korea after finishing his part in the production of "The Marvels," according to AllKPop.
The actor's role in the MCU movie is still being kept pretty tightly under the wraps, so until more information about the movie surfaces, there's no telling whether he'll play a S.W.O.R.D. agent, an alien, a friend of one of the Marvels, or even a supervillain. All that's known at the moment is that he left for Los Angeles on September 3, after which his agency released a statement about the actor's activities (via AllKPop). "It's true that Park Seo Joon departed for Los Angeles earlier this afternoon after confirming his casting in the new Marvel Studios film," the statement read. "First, we would like to sincerely thank those of you who have shown great interest in Park Seo Joon's new challenge. We know very well that you are all very curious about what production he will star in, what his character will be, where he will film, for how long, and more. However, we will not publicize more specific details until a later time. We now ask that you cheer on Park Seo Joon so that he can wrap up his filming successfully and return safely."
As such, it looks like the details of the actor's involvement in the movie will still remain a mystery for some time ... but the length of his two-month trip does indicate that his role will be significantly more robust than a simple, quick cameo.