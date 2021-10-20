The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Has Some Surprising Words About Captain America

Any devoted Marvel fan can remember their first time watching "Avengers: Infinity War." Seeing Thanos pull off his plan to eliminate 50% of the world's population was shocking to say the least, and it's an event that continues to reverberate throughout the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the Infinity Saga may be over and MCU fans are now looking towards a more cosmic, multiversal future for the films, the moment of watching our heroes in Wakanda devastated by defeat remains one of our most memorable movie moments.

In the years since "Infinity War," fans have speculated what the Avengers could have done differently to stop Thanos. What if Star-Lord didn't lose his temper when Thanos was under mind control? What if Thor had "gone for the head?" What if the Eternals had intervened?

Recently, "The Marvels" director Nia DaCosta shared her own unexpected take on the Snap. In an interview with Inverse, she shared her thoughts on the superhero ethos, remarking that oftentimes these heroes are forced to become unwilling martyrs, or even anti-heroes. She explained her point by discussing Captain America's choices during the end of "Avengers: Infinity War," saying, "a bit flippantly," that "the Snap is all his fault" and "there is a world in which he's a villain." What exactly does she mean by this surprising take?