Is Todd McFarlane Planning A Spawn Cinematic Universe?

It's no secret that superhero media is all the rage right now and has been for nearly a decade. 2008 saw the genesis of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with "Iron Man" — building on the foundation laid by the likes of 2000's "X-Men" and director Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. On the DC side of things, the "Dark Knight" trilogy from Christopher Nolan became a smash success, 2019's "Joker" took the world by storm, and the DC Extended Universe has made waves — for better or worse. Of course, those are the comic book giants, but don't count out the smaller names just yet.

Especially within the past few years, lesser-known comic book titles have found success in big and small screen adaptation. For instance, "The Boys" is a streaming favorite with a third season and spin-off on the way, "Bloodshot" gave the Valiant Comics mainstay a chance to shine in live-action, and the animated take on "Invincible" redefined what it means to be a superhero cartoon. However, for as great as it is getting to see less-mainstream properties take the spotlight, one can't help but notice that a slightly more famous one has been suspiciously quiet through it all: "Spawn."

Since 1992, the print world of "Spawn" has expanded in all directions, thus making it ripe for a proper movie or television rendition. Does the man behind it all, Todd McFarlane, have such a project up his sleeve? Here's what he has to say on the matter.