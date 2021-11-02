The Devastating Death Of TV's Linda Carlson

Linda Carlson, an actress famous for gracing our screens on several popular programs of the 1970s — including "Westside Medical," "Kaz," "Newhart," and "Murder One," — passed away on October 26 in Gaylordsville, Connecticut at the age of 76, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Carlson's family noted that the cause of death was complications from ALS, a degenerative disease that Carlson had been diagnosed with several years ago.

Carlson was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, but moved to the East Coast to attend NYU's renowned Tisch School of Dramatic Arts in the late 1960s. By the early '70s she was acting in Off-Broadway productions like "The Harangues," and debuted on Broadway in 1973 in a revival of "Full Circle." She left the theater scene when she landed a leading TV role as Dr. Janett Cottrell on the ABC series "Westside Medical," which unfortunately only ran for 13 episodes. During her time on Broadway she actually taught classes at NYU to make extra income as a young actress. She is undoubtedly best remembered for her 1970s TV work.