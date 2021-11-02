Alec Baldwin's Shocking Repost About The Rust Set Is Raising A Lot Of Eyebrows

Per Deadline, Alec Baldwin recently reposted costume designer Terese Magpale Davis' post defending the working conditions on "Rust" on his Instagram account. In the post, Davis disputes crew member accounts that they were denied access to hotel rooms close to the set of "Rust" and thus forced to drive 50 miles every day. In the post, Davis asserts that, "The camera crew HAD hotels. They just didn't feel they were fancy enough." Davis also disputed that they were forced to work long hours, claiming that most work days were under 12 hours.

Baldwin reposted this with the caption "Read this" attached to the post. While this isn't exactly Baldwin saying he agrees or disagrees with Davis on everything, it seems to be a subtle way of doubling down on his previous "well-oiled machine" comments. Again, it's a strange move for the actor, who has expressed sympathy and empathy for Hutchins and her family, while seemingly dismissing the concerns of other workers on the set who have claimed that faulty props were only one piece of the alleged mismanaged puzzle.

Either way, more concrete information will become available as the "Rust" investigation continues.