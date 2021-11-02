Alec Baldwin's Shocking Repost About The Rust Set Is Raising A Lot Of Eyebrows
The controversy and investigation surrounding the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film "Rust" by actor Alec Baldwin is seemingly not slowing down at all. Despite law enforcement officials confirming that there were, in fact, live rounds present in the prop gun that Baldwin was using on set, the actor recently called the production a "well-oiled machine" (per Deadline) up until the death of Hutchins. This directly contradicts reports (via Los Angeles Times) that crew members had walked off set directly before the fatal shooting took place.
Still, even as more information is revealed about the alleged lax safety measures on the set of "Rust," it seems as if Baldwin has been walking a fine line between showing sympathy and defending the working conditions on the set. This posture took an eyebrow-raising turn when the actor reposted a long post by a fellow crew member that essentially challenges many of the claims that working conditions on the "Rust" set were unsafe. Naturally, this is causing quite a stir.
Alec Baldwin reposted Rust costume designer Terese Magpale Davis' lengthy rant
Per Deadline, Alec Baldwin recently reposted costume designer Terese Magpale Davis' post defending the working conditions on "Rust" on his Instagram account. In the post, Davis disputes crew member accounts that they were denied access to hotel rooms close to the set of "Rust" and thus forced to drive 50 miles every day. In the post, Davis asserts that, "The camera crew HAD hotels. They just didn't feel they were fancy enough." Davis also disputed that they were forced to work long hours, claiming that most work days were under 12 hours.
Baldwin reposted this with the caption "Read this" attached to the post. While this isn't exactly Baldwin saying he agrees or disagrees with Davis on everything, it seems to be a subtle way of doubling down on his previous "well-oiled machine" comments. Again, it's a strange move for the actor, who has expressed sympathy and empathy for Hutchins and her family, while seemingly dismissing the concerns of other workers on the set who have claimed that faulty props were only one piece of the alleged mismanaged puzzle.
Either way, more concrete information will become available as the "Rust" investigation continues.