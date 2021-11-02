Malfunction: The Dressing Down Of Janet Jackson Release Date, Cast, And Plot - What We Know So Far

In 2004, an award-winning artist performing at the Super Bowl halftime show suffered a wardrobe malfunction at the hand of another award-winning artist, and television viewers had a collective meltdown after catching a glimpse of a woman's breast for 9/16ths of a second.

This was a world before Twitter and before Instagram, but not before the 24-hour news cycle. Minor scandals lasted longer, and the individuals at the heart of a given controversy had no real way to interact directly with — or defend themselves — to the public, short of issuing forced apology videos curated by a PR team. "The discourse" and the narrative itself were controlled entirely by those at the top of the media food chain. In 2004, this included then-president George W. Bush, who leaned in to a morality campaign right as Americans began to re-think his "war on terror" and his popularity had begun to wane. What should have been a simple attire mishap — of which the artist herself, not the American public, was the victim — became representative of the looming "moral decline" of society.

That artist was, of course, Janet Jackson, who was victimized all over again when the blame for her breast being exposed fell squarely on her head. In contrast, the white male artist who did the accidental exposing in a dance move — Justin Timberlake — suffered no consequences at all, and was even welcomed back to the show for a third time in 2018. Now, FX and Hulu are teaming up on another "The New York Times Presents" documentary that recounts and explores the event and its cultural fallout, titled "Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson."