Framing Britney Spears Sequel Premiering On FX And Hulu

After the success of the Emmy-nominated special "The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears," FX and Hulu have announced that a sequel titled "Controlling Britney Spears" will be airing tonight.

The initial documentary explores the media abuse the pop star endured and attempts to understand the conservatorship she's been in under her father, Jamie Spears, since 2008. The episode combines the NYT's reporting on the case with interviews from Spears' former associates, lawyers, pop culture reporters, a former paparazzo, and dedicated fans involved in the #FreeBritney movement.

While "Framing Britney Spears" expanded public consciousness of her troubling situation and forced people to reckon with the idea that even someone as wealthy and famous as Spears cannot get out of a conservatorship, the pop star wasn't a fan.

"I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in," Spears wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, adding that she had "cried for two weeks" after its release. The renewed interest in her case may benefit concerned fans and others trapped in abusive conservatorships, but it comes at the cost of once again dragging her private life into the open.

With the surprise announcement of "Controlling Britney Spears" just four days before the release of the highly-anticipated Netflix documentary "Britney vs. Spears," plus the next court hearing scheduled for September 29, all eyes are on this case.