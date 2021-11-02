Issa Rae Confirms What We Suspected All Along About Writing TV Over Zoom

Issa Rae's hit HBO show, "Insecure" is currently in the midst of its fifth and final season. Created by Rae and Larry Wilmore, "Insecure" follows Issa Dee (Rae) and Molly Carter (Yvonne Orji), two Black women and best friends living in Los Angeles. At the start of the series, Issa struggles to find purpose at her nonprofit job and questions her long-term relationship with Lawrence (Jay Ellis), while Molly succeeds as a high-profile lawyer at her firm but has a hard time finding a lasting relationship. Throughout the show's previous seasons, we follow them as they navigate work transitions, various romantic relationships, and friendship ups and downs. By Season 5, Molly and Issa are recovering from an intense friendship break and, both reeling from respective breakups, are now focusing on themselves and rebuilding their friendship.

Similar to other HBO shows preparing to release a new season this year, "Insecure" found itself affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Their fourth season began in April 2020 and ended two months later, right at the height of the pandemic. This left fans to wonder when they would see the fifth season, considering the filming precautions for COVID-19 would make filming difficult. Luckily, viewers only had to wait about a year and a half, with Season 5 debuting in late October.

However, to make that happen, the team behind "Insecure" had to make some sacrifices — including giving up an in-person writers' room. Here's what Rae had to say about writing Season 5 over Zoom.