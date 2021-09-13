We Finally Know Exactly When Succession Will Return For Season 3
Fans have been waiting a long time — nearly two years — for the third season of "Succession" to return to television, so they can find out what happens inside Logan Roy's business empire. HBO approved a third season even before the second one ended with a cliffhanger (via The Hollywood Reporter), but Covid-19 delays pushed production back to fall 2020 (via Variety). Filming was still in progress as recently as June 2021, when the production was in Italy, Newsweek reported.
Recently, the marketing machine has been gearing up: HBO dropped a teaser for Season 3 on July 6 that showed Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan (Brian Cox) in conflict, and that was followed by a Twitter announcement on August 23 that the series would return during the month of October. Now, viewers can point to an actual date. HBO has announced that the drama series, which has won nine Emmys over its two seasons, will debut its new season of nine episodes starting Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern.
"Succession" will air on HBO and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.
The third season features some amazing new cast members
In a press release HBO provided to Looper, the network describes the new season with this logline: "Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war." Expect the show to ramp up the familial tension and continue from where Season 2 left off — after Kendall decided against taking the fall for Waystar Royco's misdeeds, thus betraying his dear, old dad.
HBO says the Season 3 cast includes Brian Cox as billionaire Logan Roy, Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy, Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy, Alan Ruck as Connor Roy, Nicholas Braun as cousin Greg, Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, and J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman. Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell will also be back for the third season.
You can also expect Natalie Gold, Juliana Canfield, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin to show up. Plus, new cast members are joining as well. These include Sanaa Lathan as lawyer Lisa Arthur, Linda Emond as White House aide Michelle-Anne Vanderhoven, and Jihae as PR consultant Berry Schneider, according to NME. Adrien Brody will take on the role of billionaire investor Josh Aaronson (via Variety) and Alexander Skarsgård is going to play Lukas Matsson, tech founder and CEO (via Variety). Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasov,a and Ella Rumpf will also appear.
The show was created by Jesse Armstrong, who is the showrunner.