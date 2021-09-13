We Finally Know Exactly When Succession Will Return For Season 3

Fans have been waiting a long time — nearly two years — for the third season of "Succession" to return to television, so they can find out what happens inside Logan Roy's business empire. HBO approved a third season even before the second one ended with a cliffhanger (via The Hollywood Reporter), but Covid-19 delays pushed production back to fall 2020 (via Variety). Filming was still in progress as recently as June 2021, when the production was in Italy, Newsweek reported.

Recently, the marketing machine has been gearing up: HBO dropped a teaser for Season 3 on July 6 that showed Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Logan (Brian Cox) in conflict, and that was followed by a Twitter announcement on August 23 that the series would return during the month of October. Now, viewers can point to an actual date. HBO has announced that the drama series, which has won nine Emmys over its two seasons, will debut its new season of nine episodes starting Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. Eastern.

"Succession" will air on HBO and will also be available for streaming on HBO Max.