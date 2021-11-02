HBO Max Pandemic Drama Station Eleven Gets A Teaser Trailer, Release Date

For reasons that should be painfully obvious to one and all, pandemic cinema has been very much en vogue of late with movie lovers continuing to devour apocalyptic tales of virus-decimated landscapes. And coupled with the fact that folks are still staying in a bit more than usual these days, the streaming realm has made it easier than ever for folks to seek out — and get creeped out by — such stories.

If you're among the pandemic-streaming masses who can't get enough of the cinematic subgenre — which covers everything from bloody zombie fiction (see "28 Days Later," and "Train to Busan") to austere human dramas (see "It Comes At Night," "Contagion") — there's a new series coming to HBO Max that should really be on your radar. Said series is called "Station Eleven," it's based on a best-selling hard sci-fi novel from author Emily St. John Mandel, and it's set to hit HBO's streaming platform on December 16, 2021.

We know that last fact because the streamer made it official in the just released trailer for "Station Eleven." And as thrilling as it is to finally know when we'll get to watch the series, the stunning new trailer should push excitement to see it into fever-pitch territory.