The Real Reason Thomasin McKenzie Passed On Top Gun: Maverick

"Top Gun: Maverick" has been at the top of many movie lovers' must-see lists for a very long time now. For some, the wait may actually be going on several decades, as viewers have been asking for a sequel to 1986's "Top Gun" basically since the late 1980s. However, for most people, the wait has probably only been a couple of years, as "Top Gun: Maverick" was first slated to be released in summer 2019, but delays resulted in its release getting pushed all the way to May 2022.

Fortunately, with its premiere only a few months away, it seems like fans will finally get to lay their eyes on the sequel soon enough. When they do, they will, of course, also get to see Tom Cruise reprise his iconic flyboy role from the '86 original. He'll be joined in the film by a brilliant cast of supporting players, including Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Manny Jacinto, and Val Kilmer.

But as stacked as the "Top Gun: Maverick" cast is, it was almost even more impressive. Indeed, "Last Night in Soho" breakout star Thomasin McKenzie was once set to appear in the film (via Collider). McKenzie's attachment was, unfortunately, quite brief, with the star exiting the project not long after joining it. Now, in a recent interview with Collider, the up-and-coming actor has finally revealed why we won't be seeing her in "Top Gun: Maverick."