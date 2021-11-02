Mariah Carey Will Return To Apple TV+ For Another Round Of Christmas Magic

Last year, "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" premiered on Apple TV+. The project, which is still available on the streaming platform, brought together Mariah Carey and a wide variety of talented people, including Snoop Dogg, Ariana Grande, Billy Eichner, and Jennifer Hudson, among others (via IMDb). While the special does not appear to have received much love on IMDb (with more than 1,000 reviews, its current average rating is 5.6/10 stars), it has proven popular elsewhere. On Rotten Tomatoes, for instance, the production was much more warmly received, and currently holds an 86% critics rating and an audience score of 81%.

With all this in mind, now that the Halloween season has finished for the year, Hollywood's television and film studios are already beginning to decorate for Christmas. Following the recent news that Roku will release "Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas" in December, Apple TV+ is jumping headfirst into the holiday season with their own Christmas-themed announcement. Indeed, it looks like Apple and Mariah Carey are, once again, looking to bring some joy to those who are eager to get in the Christmas spirit.