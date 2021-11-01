Check Out A New Featurette For Sony And Marvel's Morbius

Jared Leto's take on one of Marvel's toothiest antiheroes has been waiting in the wings for some time now, preparing for its release. On Monday, Sony Pictures revealed a brand new featurette focused on his character in "Morbius" (via YouTube). Much like Tom Hardy's character, Venom, Morbius began as a villain, facing off against Spider-Man in the comics before becoming an antihero. Now, as another of Sony's "Spider-Man" library is adapted for the screen, Morbius doesn't appear to be crossing paths with the wall-crawling teen just yet. However, that's not to say he won't if hints from Leto in this featurette are anything to go by.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa ("Life," "Safe House"), "Morbius" sees Leto as the titular Michael Morbius, a doctor who suffers from a rare blood disorder. Naturally, as many brilliant-minded individuals in the Marvel universe often do, he resorts to slightly fantastic methods to cure himself, only to gain the inconvenient side effect of vampirism. From there, he's brooding in rafters, crawling up buildings, and growing a sharp set of teeth that would lead to an extortionate dentist visit. Can the man claw himself back from being a monster, or will Morbius descend into darkness and repeat visits to the blood bank?

It's an internal battle that Leto's leading man will no doubt endure while looking mighty cool doing so. Following the teaser trailer released in January 2020, there was certainly a far darker tone on display than the films featuring Tom Hardy's lethal protector. As new footage reveals, Morbius looks just as fierce without the levity.