This Beloved Writer Wants Another Season Of Y: The Last Man

When a show gets canceled before its time there are always devastated fans left in the wake. As it turns out, sometimes those fans are mega-famous bestselling authors.

"Y: The Last Man," based on a popular comic series of the same name, made a splash when it premiered on FX on Hulu. The post-apocalyptic drama is set in a world where, for an unknown reason, everyone with a Y chromosome suddenly dies. That includes all of the cisgender men on the planet ... except two: Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), the son of former Senator turned United States President Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), and his emotional support monkey Ampersand.

Unfortunately, midway through the first season, FX on Hulu made the decision to not proceed with a second. This was a huge blow to fans, especially as the show was only picking up steam as it went along and was clearly not intended to be a one-and-done series. One very high-profile fan who made their disappointment known is none other than bestselling writer Stephen King.

The "Carrie" and "Pet Cemetery" author jumped on Twitter to speak out about the news. "Is Y THE LAST MAN really canceled? Please say not," King wrote. "Although far from perfect (and some of the scenes are so dark you can't tell who's talking), it's one of the most interesting shows on TV. C'mon, Hulu...or somebody... don't leave me hanging."

Although it's still early days, there is reason for King and other fans to keep their hope for a second season of "Y: The Last Man" alive.