Y: The Last Man Might Find New Life On This Streamer

Fans of the FX on Hulu series "Y: The Last Man" received shocking news when it came out that the show would not be renewed for a second season. That likely means when the Season 1 finale airs on November 1, the show will end on a massive cliffhanger centered around the world-altering plotline.

For those not in the know, "Y: The Last Man" follows an ensemble of characters who react to a deadly outbreak, killing every creature with a Y chromosome. The only cisgender man to make it out of the apocalypse alive is Yorick (Ben Schnetzer), who may be humanity's last hope to bring back all men. The show takes macro- and micro-level approaches to exploring this "What if" scenario as Yorick's mother, Jennifer Brown (Diane Lane), is the newly appointed President of the United States.

It's a show that feels timelier than ever with its exploration of gender identities and social stratification, even when the comic book series first came out in 2002. However, not all hope may be lost. There's still a chance the show could find another life on a different streaming platform, and based on what we know so far, there's one particular service that seems like the best fit.