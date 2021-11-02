New House Of Gucci Poster Highlights A Mysterious Salma Hayek

"House of Gucci" is the second film released this year by director Ridley Scott following "The Last Duel." The new movie tells the outrageous true story of the 1995 murder of Maurizio Gucci, the head of the iconic fashion brand and grandson of Gucci founder Guccio Gucci, by an assassin hired by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani.

Scott's "House of Gucci" was shot all over Italy with full access to the Gucci archives, so you know the costumes will be incredible. It stars Lady Gaga as Reggiani, Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Maurizio's father Rodolfo Gucci, Al Pacino as Maurizio's uncle and nemesis Aldo Gucci, and several other big-name actors. Jared Leto is once again unrecognizable as the old, balding creative director Paolo Gucci, who also happens to be Maurizio's cousin.

But on Tuesday, all eyes were on Salma Hayek, who shared a new poster for the character she plays in "House of Gucci" on social media. The poster focuses on her mysterious character, Pina Auriemma.