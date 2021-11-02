HBO Max Orders Comedy Series Camp Friends From American Vandal Writer

True crime always makes for fascinating viewing. There's a large audience out there for content which chronicles grim real life atrocities that are rife with injustice and mystery, and Netflix has cornered the market for it in recent years. From "Making a Murderer" to "Icarus," the streamer's library for true crime is vast and diverse. Plus, it even includes some gems that aren't as misery-inducing as your average true crime documentary.

Even the most ardent connoisseurs of the genre will agree that it can be pretty morbid viewing. That's why Netflix's "American Vandal" was a breath of fresh air when it dropped in 2017. Airing for two short seasons before being canceled the following year, "American Vandal" spoofed true crime fare by showcasing mysteries that revolved around weird pranks, including obscene vandalism and poop-centric chaos in Catholic high schools.

It's a shame that "American Vandal" Season 3 will never happen. However, fans of the series can look forward to "Camp Friends," a brand new show from one of the true crime spoof's writers. Just don't expect this to be anything like "American Vandal."