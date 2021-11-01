We Finally Know Why Ava DuVernay's New Gods Movie Was Cancelled

While Marvel Studios has firmly established itself as the dominant force in the superhero movie world over the past decade, Warner Bros. has scored some major hits over the past few years, as well. From the stylish Harley Quinn vehicle "Birds of Prey," to the underwater thrills of "Aquaman," to the bad guy fun of James Gunn's 2021's "The Suicide Squad," the studio has managed to succeed with some rather unconventional characters and concepts from DC Comics lore.

However, until recently, one of the most anticipated — and unique — projects which Warner Bros. had on their DC slate was a live-action adaptation of Jack Kirby's "New Gods." The studio had brought in Ava DuVernay, director of films such as "Selma" and "A Wrinkle In Time" to helm the film. She, in turn, was scripting it alongside comics writer Tom King, who had worked with the same characters on the page.

However, all excitement over the prospective "New Gods" movie was dashed earlier this year, when Warner Bros. announced that the film would not be moving forward. To this day, fans have remained curious about why the studio opted to axe the project, particularly when key elements of Kirby's "Fourth World" mythos — such as Darkseid — proved so successful in the now-famous Zack Snyder cut of "Justice League," released earlier this year.

Now, in a new interview, DuVernay has opened up about the project, and we finally have some insight into why the film was cancelled.