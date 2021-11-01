Dan Levy Is Branching Out With A New Project For HBO Max

Although the cast of "Schitt's Creek" took their final bow in April 2020, series co-creator and star Dan Levy, who played David Rose, is just getting started on several new projects. "Schitt's Creek" follows the wealthy Rose family as they lose all their money and are forced to move to the titular small town and adapt to lives has have-nots. The series aired for six seasons on CBC Television and Pop TV in the U.S. The series was the brainchild of Dan Levy and his father, comedic actor Eugene Levy ("Best in Show"). In 2020, "Schitt's Creek" swept every major comedy category at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards, including outstanding supporting actor, outstanding comedy series, outstanding directing, and outstanding writing wins for Dan Levy.

In September, Deadline reported Dan Levy signed a first look film and TV deal with streaming giant Netflix. Levy is already set to write, direct, produce, and star in an untitled romantic comedy once his current scripted-only deal with Disney's ABC Signature expires (per The Hollywood Reporter). Levy is also teaming up with HBO Max for an upcoming unscripted project.