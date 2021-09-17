Dan Levy Scores A Huge Film And TV Deal With Netflix
If you're one of the many viewers who have watched "Schitt's Creek," you know how enjoyable it is to watch Canadian actor and writer Dan Levy perform. The actor has only become a more prominent name within Hollywood over the past few years. That prominence is, of course, directly due to his fantastic work on "Schitt's Creek," which he co-created and co-starred in with his father, actor Eugene Levy. Levy also wrote a slew of the show's episodes and even directed four of them.
At last year's Emmy Awards, "Schitt's Creek" completely dominated the night, breaking the record for the most wins in a single season for a comedy show with nine total wins (via The Hollywood Reporter). Levy alone won for acting, directing, writing and shares a credit for the Outstanding Comedy Series win. Those four wins for Levy ties him for holding the record of most wins for an individual for a single season with Moira Demos and Amy Sherman-Palladino.
With that kind of success, it's no wonder that Levy would begin making major strides in his career following the ending of "Schitt's Creek." Recently, he has co-starred alongside Kristen Stewart in the holiday romantic comedy "Happiest Season" and hosted "Saturday Night Live" — the latter gig even earned him yet another Emmy nomination. And now, Levy has more professional news to celebrate — and it has to do with a very exciting deal with Netflix.
Levy has signed a TV and film deal with Netflix
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Levy has signed a multiple-year film and television deal with Netflix. It comes as Levy's previous deal with Disney and ABC Signature expires and, according to THR, sources have revealed that the new Netflix deal is much more valuable than that with Disney. Although the exact financial details with Netflix are currently unknown, sources have reported that the Disney-ABC deal was marked at $2 million a year for Levy. Further, THR reports that Levy and his team were looking for a raise with Disney, if they were going to extend their deal and, when Disney declined, Levy went looking elsewhere, thus ending up with Netflix.
Netflix head of global film Scott Stuber and head of global TV Bela Bajaria released a joint statement about the news, reading, "Dan Levy is an incredible all-around creative talent, who thoughtfully approaches every story with a meaningful perspective. His work on Schitt's Creek charmed audiences around the world and we're thrilled to partner and create new films and shows with Dan."
Levy also issued a statement about the deal, which reads, "Netflix offered Schitt's Creek a second home at just the right time and opened the doors to a whole new audience for us. Watching the show thrive there has only enhanced my excitement about continuing to tell specific, meaningful stories with them in both TV and feature film. A full circle moment." Levy already has his first project for Netflix in the works. It will be a romantic comedy film, which Levy will write, direct, produce and appear as a star.