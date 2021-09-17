Dan Levy Scores A Huge Film And TV Deal With Netflix

If you're one of the many viewers who have watched "Schitt's Creek," you know how enjoyable it is to watch Canadian actor and writer Dan Levy perform. The actor has only become a more prominent name within Hollywood over the past few years. That prominence is, of course, directly due to his fantastic work on "Schitt's Creek," which he co-created and co-starred in with his father, actor Eugene Levy. Levy also wrote a slew of the show's episodes and even directed four of them.

At last year's Emmy Awards, "Schitt's Creek" completely dominated the night, breaking the record for the most wins in a single season for a comedy show with nine total wins (via The Hollywood Reporter). Levy alone won for acting, directing, writing and shares a credit for the Outstanding Comedy Series win. Those four wins for Levy ties him for holding the record of most wins for an individual for a single season with Moira Demos and Amy Sherman-Palladino.

With that kind of success, it's no wonder that Levy would begin making major strides in his career following the ending of "Schitt's Creek." Recently, he has co-starred alongside Kristen Stewart in the holiday romantic comedy "Happiest Season" and hosted "Saturday Night Live" — the latter gig even earned him yet another Emmy nomination. And now, Levy has more professional news to celebrate — and it has to do with a very exciting deal with Netflix.