Henry Winkler Is Auctioning Off A Piece Of Television History

Though the actor was much older than his teenage character when he was cast at age 28 (via Outsider), Henry Winkler played Arthur "The Fonz" Fonzarelli on the hit ABC series "Happy Days" for the entire run of the show. "The Fonz" or "Fonzie" was originally meant to be a secondary figure, but the charismatic greaser's utter cool and made up put downs ("sit on it") quickly made him a breakout character, transforming Winkler into a lead alongside Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham.

Winkler said in a SAG interview that he got the part because he approached Fonzie as a character actor, not a leading man, and he kept to that ethos once "Happy Days" ended in 1984. Since then, he has appeared in various films and television series, such as "Scream," "The Waterboy," and "Arrested Development," even receiving an Emmy for his role as Gene Cousineau in the HBO comedy series "Barry" (via The Hollywood Reporter).

After several decades in show business, Henry Winkler is now auctioning off some of the memorabilia he has collected over the years. Here's more about the key piece of TV history he's putting up for a good cause.