Why Skeet Ulrich Thought Matthew Lillard And Jamie Kennedy Were Ruining Scream

When Wes Craven's "Scream" was released in 1996, it became an instant hit. The meta-horror film pokes fun at the genre with self-aware characters and infuses familiar tropes with campy humor. "Scream" grossed $173 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo) and spawned four sequels, with the most recent, "Scream 5," hitting theaters on January 14, 2022. The movie turned its final girl Neve Campbell into a bona fide scream queen, and the actress has reprised her role as Sidney Prescott in subsequent films.

"Scream" threw audiences for a loop by killing off movie star Drew Barrymore's character at the start of the film, letting them know upfront this wasn't going to be any ordinary slasher pic. In addition to established Hollywood stars Courteney Cox and David Arquette, the cast included up-and-coming talent, including Campbell, Rose McGowan, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich. The film also gave birth to the iconic Ghostface; the mask donned by the movie's killer(s) in every installment.

Although "Scream" peeks into the minds of two demented killers, Ulrich took his role a little too seriously, causing him to second-guess the on-screen antics of his co-stars.