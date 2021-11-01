Here's How Kit Harington Really Feels About House Of The Dragon
It may feel strange to say considering the HBO series has now been off the air for two years following its reviled final season, but the future is looking bright for "Game of Thrones" fans. There are multiple potential spin-offs and prequels set in the fantasy world created by George R. R. Martin that are currently in the oven. And in 2022, we know for sure that we'll be heading back to Westeros for the prequel series "House of the Dragon." That is certainly exciting for us fans, but how do those who are more intimately involved in the franchise feel?
While some may have a hard time imagining him as anyone other than Jon Snow, Kit Harington is establishing a strong career for himself now that "Game of Thrones" has come to an end. In fact, you can currently catch him as part of the impressive ensemble at the heart of Marvel's "The Eternals." It was while doing the press rounds for that movie that he was asked to share his feelings on "House of the Dragon."
While speaking with Insider, the actor said, "Of course I'm going to watch it ... and I wish them all the best ... it's so close to my heart, you know, that story, of course there might be a bit of pain."
Here's what else Harington had to say.
Why Kit Harington thinks watching House of the Dragon may be painful
When he was asked by Kirsten Acuna of Insider to elaborate on a previous statement he'd made where he alluded to a potentially painful "House of the Dragon" viewing experience, Harington offered some clarification.
"There's emotion connected to that for me," Harington explained. "To see people get into outfits and costumes that resemble what we wore for all those years and it have the same music and style and tone but to not be in it ... there's going to be a rawness there."
Although "House of the Dragon" takes place several hundred years before the events of "Game of Thrones," the series, like its predecessor, is set within the Westerosi halls of power. We may be in a different time period with different characters but as we can see in the trailer for the series, much of the aesthetic will be very familiar to viewers. And if it feels familiar to us we can only imagine how odd it must feel for the original cast.
Of course, Harington has been supportive of the upcoming prequel and especially of Miguel Sapochnik, one of the showrunners who also directed several memorable episodes of "Game of Thrones" including the instantly iconic "Battle of the Bastards."
"House of the Dragon" is set to premiere on HBO in 2022.