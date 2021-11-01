Here's How Kit Harington Really Feels About House Of The Dragon

It may feel strange to say considering the HBO series has now been off the air for two years following its reviled final season, but the future is looking bright for "Game of Thrones" fans. There are multiple potential spin-offs and prequels set in the fantasy world created by George R. R. Martin that are currently in the oven. And in 2022, we know for sure that we'll be heading back to Westeros for the prequel series "House of the Dragon." That is certainly exciting for us fans, but how do those who are more intimately involved in the franchise feel?

While some may have a hard time imagining him as anyone other than Jon Snow, Kit Harington is establishing a strong career for himself now that "Game of Thrones" has come to an end. In fact, you can currently catch him as part of the impressive ensemble at the heart of Marvel's "The Eternals." It was while doing the press rounds for that movie that he was asked to share his feelings on "House of the Dragon."

While speaking with Insider, the actor said, "Of course I'm going to watch it ... and I wish them all the best ... it's so close to my heart, you know, that story, of course there might be a bit of pain."

Here's what else Harington had to say.