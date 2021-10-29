The Hilarious Schitt's Creek Episode Written To Annoy Eugene Levy

During an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," which can be viewed on YouTube, Eugene Levy remembered that Dan Levy had written the second episode of the show, "The Drip," to include a pivotal scene wherein Eugene Levy's hair needed to be soaking wet.

This was an issue for the actor, he explained to Clarkson, as "I'm kind of touchy about, you know, just getting my hair, it takes a while to get my hair to look the way I think it should." While they were preparing the scene, the crew managed to get Eugene Levy's hair damp, and after looking at it for a moment, he decided he was comfortable with how it appeared. However, he soon heard his son, Dan Levy, shouting, "I think it should be more wet!"

Eugene Levy eventually relented and allowed his hair to be soaked and even has some fond memories of the ordeal. Levy said, " Honestly, I mean, I got as much fun watching him, watching me, being as miserable as I was doing the scene."

Interestingly, the playfully malicious intent behind the writing of "The Drip" was confirmed years earlier when Dan Levy was interviewed on "The Late Show with Steven Colbert," also available on YouTube. Dan Levy told Colbert that when he was growing up, his father was constantly drawing attention to him in embarrassing ways, and his position as writer and showrunner allowed him to exact some revenge — which is precisely what he did with "The Drip."