Jenna Dewan Will Bring Back One Of Her Former Roles In Superman & Lois

When it comes to the Arrowverse shows on The CW, crossover events are a given. Characters from the DC Universe jump between shows at a bewildering pace. This allows the show's creators to flesh out the worlds of their shows, as well as to explore characters from multiple angles. Lucy Lane (Jenna Dewan), the younger sister of Lois Lane, is a perfect example of just such a character.

Lucy is an important character on "Supergirl," the show about Superman's less-famous cousin, Supergirl, aka Kara Zor-El (Melissa Benoist). With her military background, Lucy played a big role in the events of the later seasons of the show. She joined the D.E.O., or the Department of Extra-normal Operations, the DC Universe's agency that protects Earth from alien threats. She was also a rival to Kara for the affections of Daily Planet photographer James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks).

All of these developments made Lucy a much richer character than she was in the comic books. But with "Supergirl" set to end after six seasons on November 9, 2021, that would have been it for Lois Lane's younger sister.

However, in the grand traditions of Arrowverse crossovers, "Supergirl" won't be the last time we see Lucy Lane on the CW.