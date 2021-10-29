The Real Reason Ice Cube Left Oh Hell No Before Filming Began

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the "Friday" is no longer part of "Oh Hell No" because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The producers required that all cast and crew members be vaccinated in order to participate, which is in line with a July 2021 agreement between the industry's guilds that productions can mandate vaccines (via The Hollywood Reporter). The rapper/actor is forfeiting his $9 million salary for quitting the project.

"Oh Hell No" was scheduled to begin filming in Hawaii this winter and premiere on July 17, 2022 (via Deadline). After Ice Cube's departure, Sony has pushed back the start of production, which will surely delay the film's debut, too.

Ice Cube hasn't commented on his decision to leave the project, and neither has Sony or producers Black and Michael Tolman. It's the second project Ice Cube has left in recent months. Earlier this year, he quit the sports biopic "Flint Strong." The reason for his departure hasn't been disclosed, although that film had already finished filming right before COVID-19 became a public health crisis in the United States in March 2020. "Flint Strong" is currently in turnaround while producers look to reshoot it without Ice Cube.

"Oh Hell No" is still happening, but now it needs a new co-star.