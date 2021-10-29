The Iconic Horror Franchise Jamie Lee Curtis Wants To Join Next

Scream Queen and returning "Halloween" star Jamie Lee Curtis isn't scared of much. How can she be when she's faced down Michael Myers this many times? Taking on The Shape yet again this year in David Gordon Green's "Halloween Kills," you'd think she'd be tired of screaming in terror at the amount of blood and lifeless bodies that have fallen at her feet, but as it turns out, there's one iconic evil she'd happily get to know better.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor behind Laurie Strode admitted that there was one other pillar of the horror genre that rattled her the moment she saw it. She wasn't the only one, either. For many fans of the genre, it's considered one of, if not the greatest horror movie ever made. What's even more surprising is just how compelled she is to star in the reboot that's currently in the works.