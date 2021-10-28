Stallone Says The Rocky Movies Aren't Sports Films. Here's Why

Sylvester Stallone is a Hollywood icon whose remarkable career and filmography kicked off in 1969 via "The Square Root." However, his ascent to the top of the entertainment industry wouldn't truly begin until 1976's "Rocky" came along, changing the aspiring actor's life forever. Its massive popularity, coupled with Stallone's passion for the lead character, Rocky Balboa, amounted to four direct sequels and the Michael B. Jordan-led spin-off series, "Creed." Not to mention, the franchise has come to be known as the blueprint of what a sports-centric movie should look, sound, and feel like.

As the tale of a kid from Philadelphia who rises to fame as a professional boxer, it should come as no surprise that the "Rocky" movies focus heavily on the hard-hitting sport. Each installment puts the spotlight on one (or more) fights, showcasing Rocky Balboa's dramatic bouts with the likes of Apollo Creed (Carl Weathers), Clubber Lang (Mr. T), and Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) in vivid detail. Audiences also get an in-depth look at the lead-up to each match, including how Balboa prepares both mentally and physically to step between the ropes — rounding out the experience of what it's like to be an athlete.

Be that as it may, according to Sylvester Stallone himself, the "Rocky" story isn't confined to the sports genre. Here's why he thinks so and where he believes it actually fits.