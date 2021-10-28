Denis Villeneuve Reveals How Far Along He Is With Dune Part 2

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Villeneuve talked about the status of the next chapter in the "Dune" saga. "[The greenlight is] fantastic news, but it's also kind of a burden. The good news is that a lot of the work has been done already regarding design, casting, locations and writing. So we're not starting from scratch," Villenueve explained.

The casting, design, and locations were already kind of a given, since "Dune: Part Two" will be a continuation of the story of "Dune: Part One." And the fact that the script is far along is also a good sign for the progress on "Part Two." But even though Villeneuve and company have a head start on the sequel, the pressure is on to deliver a second time.

"It's not a long period of time, but I will try to face that challenge because it's important for me that the audience sees 'Part Two' as soon as possible," Villeneuve said. "It's not a sequel where it's another episode or another story with the same characters. It actually has direct continuity to the first movie. It's the second part of the big huge movie that I'm trying to do. So the sooner the better."

When The Hollywood Reporter asked if filming could begin in spring 2022, Villeneuve said that was too early. More likely it will be fall 2022, although for Villeneuve that would still be an accelerated timetable. Overall, it sounds like "Dune: Part Two" is very much on track for its release date of October 20, 2023. The "Dune" must flow, after all.