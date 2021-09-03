Dune's First Reviews Finally Confirm What Fans Suspected All Along

After several COVID-19 related delays, Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the iconoclast sci-fi epic "Dune" has finally had its premiere at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of its October 22 release in theaters and on HBO Max.

The film is the latest attempt at successfully translating the epic scope and deep world-building of Frank Herbert's novel series to the screen. Fans of the books have been hopeful about the project, which was co-written by Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts, and Oscar-winner Eric Roth. The fact that the cast boasts talent like Timothée Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya, among others, has only fed that excitement.

Now that critics have seen the film and the reviews are coming in, has this new adaptation improved on the 2000 miniseries and the infamously disappointing 1984 David Lynch version?

According to Owen Gleiberman of Variety, "'Dune' is out to wow us, and sometimes succeeds, but it also wants to get under your skin like a hypnotically toxic mosquito. It does...until it doesn't."

Here's what else the critics are saying about the film.