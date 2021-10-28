Edgar Wright Reveals The Best Thing About Working With Legendary Cinematographer Chung Chung-Hoon

You need only check out one of the film's hypnotizing trailers to know that Edgar Wright's horror offering "Last Night in Soho" features some pretty stellar visuals, which comes courtesy of acclaimed South Korean cinematographer Chung Chung-hoon.

Ahead of the October 29 release of "Last Night in Soho," Wright jumped on the Reddit movies board for an AMA with curious filmgoers. One user with a good eye, u/kevin_zavala21, wanted to get the lowdown on what it's like working with one of the best in the business. They asked Wright, "Considering how gorgeously 'Last Night in Soho' is shot, what was it like working with Chung Chung-hoon?"

Wright gave an answer that will no doubt thrill film buffs. "Chung Chung-hoon is not only one of the world's most gifted cinematographers," the director said before continuing on to reveal, "but a little known fact about him is that he's also one of the silliest men to walk this Earth. A major contribution to the shoot of Soho was being able to make me laugh even when I was at my most stressed. I'll thank him for that forever. Love Chung!"

Those who have followed Chung-hoon's career will be pleased to hear that he's just as engaging behind the camera as his work is on screen. Now, if you're someone who thinks they are unfamiliar with Chung-hoon's work, think again. The cinematographer has put his stamp on several popular films that you've likely already seen.