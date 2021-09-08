This New Last Night In Soho Trailer Teases A Bizarre Ride

Director Edgar Wright made a name for himself satirizing the tropes and conventions of various movie genres. "Shaun of the Dead" took aim at zombie movies, while "Hot Fuzz" poked fun at buddy-cop action flicks. However, the filmmaker's proven he's more than just a funny guy, as evidenced in 2017's "Baby Driver," which had some of the most genuinely thrilling car racing set pieces out of any movie in the 21st century.

It appears he rather likes making movies that aren't parodies of others, which is evident from the most recent trailer for his upcoming film, "Last Night in Soho." There aren't really any laughs to be found within the 150-second teaser, but it does give us our best look yet at what looks to be one of the most disturbing psychological thrillers of 2021. With a voiceover that wasn't present in the first trailer, we now know for sure the movie follows a young woman, played by Thomasin McKenzie, who enters the body of an old starlet who was brutally murdered. It's up to her to solve the decades-old case, provided her visions don't kill her first.