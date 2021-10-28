Kristen Stewart's Directorial Debut The Chronology Of Water Is Now Casting

We first heard of Stewart's plan to adapt Yuknavitch's memoir for the big screen back in 2018, when Stewart spoke to Tarik Khaldi at the Cannes Film Festival. "As soon as I met [Lidia Yuknavitch] it was like we started this race without any sense of competition," she explained. "My only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor: I'm going to write the best f****** female role. I'm going to write a role that I want so badly but that I'm not going to play" (per Melville House).

And sure enough, the time to cast her upcoming project has arrived. According to Variety, Stewart is currently seeking the lead for her directorial debut: "We've been putting together and have been thinking about this for a really long time," she revealed. "I'm so stoked. It's taken the time it's needed. Some of these take a decade to put together. I just jump every gun in my life and start talking about stuff before they're really relevant, but it's more relevant than ever. Now we're casting the movie. We're finding our Lidia Yuknavitch."

Stewart is not only directing "The Chronology of Water," but she's also writing it, though she informed Variety that she doesn't intend to appear in the film as an actor.